Japan Ranks 45th in COVID-19 Response

Newsfrom Japan

Sydney, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan was placed 45th among 98 countries and regions in the world in terms of how well it handled the spread of the novel coronavirus, an Australian think tank has said.

In the rankings based on indicators on COVID-19 performances, released by the Lowy Institute, New Zealand took the top spot, while the United States ranked 94th.

The institute gauged coronavirus responses, using publicly available data on the number of infection cases, deaths and tests over the course of 36 weeks after the covered nations and regions confirmed their 100th coronavirus case, taking into consideration such cases per population.

The survey, however, did not take account of actual measures implemented by countries and regions around the world in hopes of stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

Six countries and regions in Asia-Pacific made the top 10. Of them, Vietnam ranked second and Taiwan came in third place.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]