Japan Panel Calls for Regulating GPS Stalking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--The use of GPS monitoring devices for stalking should be regulated under law, a panel of Japan’s National Policy Agency said Thursday.

Based on the proposal, the agency will submit a bill to revise the stalking regulation law to the Diet, Japan’s parliament, during its ongoing ordinary session.

The panel said in a report that the use of GPS devices to acquire location information from targets will “provide them with a great deal of anxiety and have the potential for criminal activity.”

Collecting location information from targets by attaching monitoring devices without consent to their cars and other places, and installing tracking applications to their smartphones should be considered as stalking banned by the law, the report said.

The report also referred to the need to review requirements for constituting stalking activities banned by the law, such as spying, that are currently limited to those conducted at the homes and workplaces of targets.

