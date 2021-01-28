LDP, CDP Agree to Drop Criminal Punishments from Coronavirus Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed Thursday that a plan to introduce criminal penalties will be withdrawn from a government bill to revise a law related to the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The bill to revise the infectious disease law stipulates that coronavirus-infected people who refuse to be hospitalized will be penalized with criminal fines of up to 1 million yen or a prison term of up to one year and that those refusing to cooperate with public health offices' surveys to track infection routes will face criminal fines of up to 500,000 yen.

Under the LDP-CDP agreement, the planned introduction of imprisonment will be scrapped, and the criminal fines will be replaced with administrative fines. The opposition side has objected to the prison term, saying that a penalty resulting in criminal records are too strict. The parties also agreed to reduce the fines.

The amount of administrative fines to be imposed on businesses failing to comply with authorities' requests to cut opening hours or suspend operations, included in a bill to amend the special measures law combating the coronavirus epidemic, will also be ramped down.

The agreement was reached in talks held intermittently on Thursday between Hiroshi Moriyama, the LDP's parliamentary affairs chief, and his CDP counterpart, Jun Azumi, and formalized at a meeting later in the day between Toshihiro Nikai and Tetsuro Fukuyama, the secretaries-general of the ruling and opposition parties, respectively.

