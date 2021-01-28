Tokyo Records 1,064 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Tokyo came to 1,064 on Thursday, the metropolitan government announced.

The daily figure more than halved from the record high of 2,447, set on Jan. 7, when the national government decided to declare a fresh state of emergency over the epidemic for Tokyo and some other prefectures.

Of the newly infected people, 178 were in their 20s, 173 in their 30s and 154 in their 40s. Those who are 65 or older accounted for 264.

Under the metropolitan government's standards, the number of severely ill patients with the coronavirus in Tokyo fell nine from the previous day to 150.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]