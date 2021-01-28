Japan's 3rd Extra Budget for FY 2020 Clears Parliament

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, approved a government-proposed third supplementary budget for fiscal 2020 on Thursday to fund coronavirus-related economic measures totaling 19,176.1 billion yen.

The House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, voted to enact the extra budget bill at a plenary meeting in the evening.

In the budget, 573.6 billion yen is earmarked for vaccinations against the coronavirus and 1,301.1 billion yen for helping secure hospital beds at medical institutions.

Meanwhile, 1.5 trillion yen was additionally allotted to a subsidy program for restaurants and other businesses complying with requests to shorten opening hours.

The budget also includes 2 trillion yen for supporting the development of technologies to realize a carbon-neutral society, 178.8 billion yen for assisting digitalization at local governments and 3,141.4 billion yen for promoting disaster prevention and reduction measures.

