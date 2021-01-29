Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Invests in U.S. Women's Pro Soccer Team

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka became a co-owner of the North Carolina Courage, a women's professional soccer team in the United States, the team said Thursday.

"My investment in the North Carolina Courage is far beyond just being a team owner," Osaka, who has won three Grand Slam tennis singles titles, said in a statement released by the team. "It's an investment in amazing women who are role models and leaders in their fields and inspirations to all young female athletes."

The North Carolina Courage won back-to-back National Women's Soccer League titles in 2018 and 2019.

