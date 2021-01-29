EU Not to Accept Travelers from Japan in Principle

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--The European Union on Thursday decided not to accept travelers from Japan in principle in response to the spread of novel coronavirus infection cases in the Asian country.

Japan was excluded from the EU's list of countries that are treated as exceptions to the temporary restrictions on nonessential travel into the EU.

As the list is not binding, 30 European countries, including EU member nations, will individually decide whether to allow travelers from third countries to enter their countries.

Although some European countries had accepted tourists and other travelers from Japan, nonessential travel from Japan will now be banned entirely.

The EU introduced the travel restrictions in March 2020 to curb the viral spread. At the end of June in the same year, it adopted the list of third countries for which EU members are recommended to lift the ban. The list has been reviewed to reflect the up-to-date infection situation in each country.

