U.S. Court OKs Extradition of 2 Men to Japan over Ghosn Escape

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--A federal court in Boston rejected Thursday a request to block the transfer to Japan of two men detained in the United States for allegedly assisting former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn's escape to Lebanon.

With the rejection, the court approved their extradition.

The two men, Michael Taylor, a former U.S. Army special forces soldier, and his son, Peter, immediately appealed the decision.

They are accused of helping Ghosn flee to Lebanon from Japan in late 2019 while he was out on bail awaiting trial over his alleged financial misconduct.

Pointing to Japan's lengthy detention period, the Taylors had claimed that their extradition is illegal under the Convention against Torture.

