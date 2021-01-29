Ex-Sumo Champion Tochinoumi Dies at 82

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Former sumo wrestler Tochinoumi, the longest-living former yokozuna grand champion, died of aspiration pneumonia on Friday at age 82, the Japan Sumo Association said.

Tochinoumi, whose real name was Shigehiro Hanada, was born in the village of Inakadate in Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

The Kasugano stable wrestler was promoted to Ozeki, the second-highest sumo rank, after claiming his first grand tournament title in 1962. In 1964, he was promoted to yokozuna.

A small wrestler with 177 centimeters in height and weighing 110 kilograms, Tochinoumi was known for his techniques to compete with heavyweight rivals.

After suffering from disc herniation and other ailments, he retired as a wrestler in 1966 at the age of 28 after winning three tournament titles.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]