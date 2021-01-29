Damages Ruling Finalized over Past Noise at U.S. Base in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Supreme Court upheld a high court ruling that ordered the state to pay 112 million yen in damages over aircraft noise pollution near the U.S. military’s Yokota Air Base in western Tokyo.

The decision was made Wednesday by the top court’s Second Petty Bench, presided over by Justice Koichi Kusano.

The top court dismissed an appeal filed by residents living near the base against the Tokyo High Court ruling, which rejected their petition to suspend late-night and early-morning flights, while ordering the damages payment.

Tokyo District Court’s Tachikawa branch initially ordered the state to pay a total of 95.6 million yen in compensation, noting that “the noise damage is exceeding tolerable limits” in areas with aircraft noise levels of 75 or higher on the weighted equivalent continuous perceived noise level, or WECPNL, an internationally recognized measurement of aircraft noise.

The district court rejected the residents’ petition for flight suspension, as well as their claim for compensation for future noise damage.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]