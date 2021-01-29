U.N. Chief Reiterates Hope to Visit Hiroshima

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated his eagerness on Thursday to visit Hiroshima in August as he was unable to do so last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I still strongly hope to be able to go to Hiroshima this year," Guterres told a press conference. "I hope that the COVID situation will allow me to do so."

Last year, he planned to visit the western Japan city to attend the Aug. 6 memorial ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing there.

In an interview with Japanese media in September, he showed his intention to visit Hiroshima this year.

In a speech earlier on Thursday, Guterres urged all U.N. member countries to support the goal of the treaty banning nuclear weapons that came into force on Friday.

