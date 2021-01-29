PM Suga Seeks Swift Passage of Coronavirus Bills

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga urged the Diet, the country's parliament, on Friday to pass the government's bills to revise laws related to the fight against the novel coronavirus as soon as possible.

"I ask for a swift passage," Suga said regarding the bills to amend the infectious disease law and the special measures law combating the coronavirus epidemic, at a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet.

The comment came after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed Thursday to drop the introduction of criminal penalties from the infectious disease law amendment.

The bills are expected to clear the Lower House on Monday. The House of Councillors, the upper chamber, is likely to pass them on Wednesday for their enactment.

On aid for firms hit by the coronavirus fallout, CDP member Akira Nagatsuma said in the Lower House plenary meeting that "compensation based on the scale of business operations is necessary."

