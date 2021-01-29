Court Holds Japan Govt, Firms Responsible for Asbestos Problems

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court has upheld a high court ruling finding the government and construction materials makers responsible for the asbestos-caused health problems of former construction workers from the western prefecture of Kyoto.

In a judgment dated Thursday, the top court's First Petty Bench finalized a portion of an Osaka High Court ruling that ordered the state and eight materials makers to pay a total of 280 million yen in compensation to 24 former workers.

It is the first time that the Supreme Court has recognized the responsibility of construction materials makers for the asbestos-related health issues of a large number of plaintiffs.

It is the second case in which a court decision that recognized the state's responsibility has been finalized in a series of suits over asbestos-caused health problems, after a December ruling for former workers in the Tokyo area.

The latest ruling is expected to affect similar suits and the government's response to the issue.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]