Tokyo Reports 868 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new cases of the novel coronavirus in Tokyo stood at 868 on Friday, falling below 1,000 for the first time in two days, the metropolitan government said.

Of the new cases, 172 were confirmed among people in their 20s, 140 among those in their 30s, 119 among those in their 50s and 112 among those in their 40s, while 225 cases involved those aged 65 or older.

Under the metropolitan government's standards, the number of severely ill patients with the coronavirus in the Japanese capital decreased by three from the previous day to 147.

