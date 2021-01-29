Tokyo Sees Net Population Outflow for 6th Straight Month

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo saw a net population outflow for the sixth straight month in December against a backdrop of the lingering coronavirus epidemic, an internal affairs ministry report showed on Friday.

In the whole of 2020, meanwhile, people who moved to the Japanese capital outnumbered those who moved out of the capital by 31,125. The net population inflow sharply decreased from 82,982 in 2019.

In May, Tokyo logged a net population outflow for the first time since records including foreign residents started in 2013.

The milestone came after the Japanese government declared a state of emergency over the epidemic in April.

