Japan to Submit Bill on Cutting Plastic Waste

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Environment Ministry will submit a new bill aimed at reducing plastic waste during the ongoing session of parliament, Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Friday.

The bill will seek to improve domestic systems aimed at reducing plastic waste in the production and sale of goods, as well as after their use, as concerns over marine plastic waste mount and foreign countries begin to restrict imports of plastic waste.

Specifically, the government will draw up guidelines on issues that plastic goods makers should consider in the design and manufacturing of products. It will set up a certification system for goods made in accordance with the guidelines.

The move aims to nudge makers into using less plastic materials or adopting alternative materials.

In measures related to the sale of goods, the government plans to require eateries and retailers to reduce the amount used of single-use plastics, such as straws, forks and wrapping materials. It will urge businesses only to offer such plastic items when asked for by consumers, or make them available for a fee.

