Japan Inbound Foreigners Down 86 Pct in 2020

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--The number of foreign citizens who entered Japan in 2020 plummeted 26.88 million, or a record 86.2 pct, from the previous year to total 4,307,257, the Immigration Services Agency of Japan said Friday.

Strengthened border controls amid the coronavirus pandemic snapped seven straight years of new record highs for the inbound foreigner figure through 2019.

Of the 2020 total, 3,581,443 foreigners newly entered Japan, excluding foreign residents with re-entry permits.

About 2.3 million of the new entrants arrived in Japan in January, before the country tightened border controls.

After Japan expanded the list of countries from which it rejects arrivals in April, the monthly number of new entrants was down 99.9 pct from a year before in the five months to August, hitting a low of 165 in May.

