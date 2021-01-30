Suga Stresses Decarbonization Drive at Davos Agenda

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday stressed his resolve to create a carbon-free society and promote digitalization as the growth drivers after the novel coronavirus is brought under control.

In an address at the Davos Agenda online meeting hosted by the World Economic Forum, Suga also said he is ready to exercise his leadership in expanding fair economic areas and strengthening the free trade system.

He unveiled a plan to increase Japan's financial contributions aimed at helping contain the pandemic. The Japanese government earlier said that it would contribute some 130 million dollars for promoting the supply of coronavirus vaccines in developing nations.

Suga underscored the importance of the World Health Organization's investigation and analysis regarding the source of the novel coronavirus being carried out steadily in a transparent way.

In a question-and-answer session after the address, Suga said that he is determined to hold this summer's Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games safely and securely as a testament that humanity has overcome the coronavirus.

