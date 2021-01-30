NHK to Cut Managerial Employees by 30 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's public broadcaster NHK plans to cut the number of employees in managerial positions by 30 pct, it was learned Friday.

The move is designed to reduce personnel costs as revenue at NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corp., is seen declining due to planned cuts in its television viewer fees and a decrease in the number of households in the country, informed sources said.

Specifically, NHK will run an early retirement program between fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2023 for employees aged 50-56, the sources said. Applicants will be given support for finding new jobs.

NHK will also introduce a system in which employees reaching a certain age or under certain conditions are removed from managerial positions, the sources said.

Through the measures, the proportion of managerial employees will be lowered to about 25 pct from nearly 40 pct at present, according to the sources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]