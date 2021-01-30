COVID-19 Bed Occupancy Tops 50 Pct in 15 Japan Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--The occupancy rate for hospital beds for novel coronavirus patients topped 50 pct in 15 of Japan’s 47 prefectures as of Wednesday, down five from a week before, according to the health ministry.

An occupancy rate of 50 pct or higher indicates that the coronavirus situation has reached Stage 4, the worst level on the country’s scale of alert.

The 15 prefectures are Tokyo, Tochigi, Gunma, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Gifu, Aichi, Mie, Shiga, Osaka, Hyogo, Fukuoka, Kumamoto and Okinawa.

The number of carriers staying home dropped some 9,000 from the previous week to 26,130.

A state of emergency covering Tokyo and 10 other prefectures is currently scheduled to end on Feb. 7. But the bed occupancy rate remains high in many regions.

