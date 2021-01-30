Tokyo Confirms 769 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo newly confirmed 769 novel coronavirus infection cases Saturday, falling below 1,000 for the second straight day, the metropolitan government said.

The daily number included 145 cases in their 20s, 130 in their 30s, 117 in their 50s and 102 in their 40s. Those aged 65 or older accounted for 168.

The number of severely ill patients under the capital’s own criteria dropped by six from the previous day to 141.

Across Japan, the daily number of newly confirmed coronavirus infections stood at 3,345.

Ninety-one deaths linked with COVID-19 were reported, including 19 in Tokyo, 11 in the neighboring prefecture of Saitama and 10 in the western prefecture of Osaka.

