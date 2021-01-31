Britain to Formally Apply for TPP Membership

Newsfrom Japan

London, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--The British government said Saturday that it will formally apply for Trans-Pacific Partnership membership to become the first new country to join the 11-nation free trade area led by Japan.

The application "demonstrates our ambition to do business on the best terms with our friends and partners all over the world and be an enthusiastic champion of global free trade," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

The remaining 10 TPP members are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

On Monday, British International Trade Secretary Liz Truss will hold telephone talks with Japanese officials including economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, also minister for the TPP, to start the official application process. This year, Japan serves as TPP chair.

The TPP member nations will set up a working group to discuss whether to admit Britain.

