Mendicant Monk in Central Tokyo Falls Victim to Coronavirus

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Standing at a busy crossing in central Tokyo's posh Ginza district, home to many luxury stores, Shuei Mochizuki had been begging for alms, listening to the worries of many people and offering prayers.

The Buddhist monk had also paid numerous visits to areas in northeastern Japan that were devastated by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami to pray for people who fell victim to the disaster.

The life of Mochizuki, who once lived in the United States as an aspiring musician, came to an unexpected end on Jan. 18, at age 66, due to infection with the new coronavirus.

Mochizuki, a monk of the Shingon sect of Buddhism, started begging for alms at the Ginza crossing in August 2010.

"I pray for world peace and good health and equality for everybody. I just pray without being particular about or attached to anything," he once said in a quiet voice while standing up straight.

