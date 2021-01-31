Japan Daily Coronavirus Cases Fall below 3,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's daily count of novel coronavirus infection cases stood at 2,673 on Sunday, falling below 3,000 for the first time in six days.

Fatal cases numbered 65 nationwide, including 11 in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients came to 973, down by one from the previous day, according to the health ministry.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 633 new infection cases, standing below 1,000 for the third straight day.

The tally included 122 cases in their 20s, 93 in their 40s, 89 in their 50s, 77 in their 70s and 76 in their 30s. Those aged 65 or older totaled 185.

