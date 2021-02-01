Japan Main Opposition Facing Urgent Need to Win Popularity

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is facing the urgent need to gain more ground in order to oust the Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition from power in the upcoming general election.

At a regular party convention on Sunday, Yukio Edano, leader of the CDP, expressed his eagerness to realize a change of power in the general election of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, set to be held by autumn as the Lower House members will reach the end of their term in office.

But the goal seems challenging for the CDP, which has been struggling to win public support, with some members of the party starting to question Edano's leadership skills.

"Our goal is to be recognized as an alternative to take the reins of government and there is no magic bullet or clever trick to achieve that goal," Edano told reporters after the convention.

"What we can do is to continue to develop our activities in a step-by-step manner," the leader added.

