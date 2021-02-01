Komeito Lawmaker Offers to Resign over Hostess Bar Visit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Kiyohiko Toyama of Japanese ruling party Komeito offered Monday to resign as a lawmaker of the House of Representatives to take the blame for visiting a hostess bar during the current novel coronavirus state of emergency.

Toyama, 51, submitted a letter of resignation to Lower House Speaker Tadamori Oshima. His resignation is expected to be approved at a plenary meeting of the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, later on Monday.

The lawmaker of Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic party, has faced strong public criticism after visiting the bar in Tokyo's upscale Ginza district at night at a time when the state of emergency was in place in the Japanese capital and some other prefectures.

Citizens have been requested to avoid nonessential outings after 8 p.m. under the emergency, while bars and restaurants have been asked to close after that time.

After serving as a member of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, Toyama have been elected to the Lower House four times under the proportional representation system from the Kyushu southwestern bloc.

