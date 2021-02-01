Japan Weekly Coronavirus Cases Drop for 3rd Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's weekly count of newly confirmed novel coronavirus cases has dropped for the third straight week.

As of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), the cumulative number of infection cases in Japan, including cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 390,701, up by 24,251 from a week before.

The margin of growth narrowed from the preceding week's 35,196.

The total death linked to COVID-19 rose by 633 to 5,766, posting a faster pace of increase for the 11th consecutive week.

Among the country's 47 prefectures, Tokyo had the largest number of cumulative infection cases at 99,841, up by 5,951 from a week before.

