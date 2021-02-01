Mayor OKs Restart of 40-Plus-Years-Old Takahama Reactors

Newsfrom Japan

Takahama, Fukui Pref., Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--The mayor of the Japanese town hosting the Takahama nuclear power plant announced on Monday his approval for the restart of two 40-plus-years-old reactors at the plant.

Yutaka Nose, mayor of the town of Takahama in the central prefecture of Fukui, showed his consent to the resumption of the No. 1 and No. 2 reactors at the Kansai Electric Power Co. <9503> plant, at a meeting with the head of the town's assembly. He is set to meet with Fukui Governor Tatsuji Sugimoto soon to convey his approval.

Nose is the first local municipal head in the country to accept the resumption of a nuclear power reactor that is more than 40 years old. "The town understands (the need for the restart) as we comprehensively take into account the safety of the nuclear reactors and their importance," Nose told the assembly head.

As conditions for giving approval for the restart, Nose had cited understanding from local residents, consent from the town assembly and the central government's clarification of its future nuclear policy. "We have confirmed" that all these conditions were met, he said in the meeting with the local assembly chief.

Later in the day, Nose told reporters: "The Takahama nuclear power station affects the town's economy and industries, and the local administration. Operations (of the reactors) will contribute to the town's future."

