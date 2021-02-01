Japan to Decide Tuesday to Extend Virus Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is set to decide Tuesday to extend for about a month its fresh state of emergency over the novel coronavirus, which is in place in Tokyo and 10 other prefectures, informed sources said Monday.

The state of emergency is currently scheduled to run until Sunday. The emergency declaration entered into force on Jan. 8 for Tokyo and neighboring Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures, and on Jan. 14 for the eastern prefecture of Tochigi, the central prefectures of Aichi and Gifu, the western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo, and the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka.

The government will consider lifting the emergency for Tochigi, where coronavirus infection has apparently subsided, the sources said.

On Tuesday, the government will hear the opinions of an advisory committee of experts, and then economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is in charge of the government's coronavirus countermeasures, will report in advance the planned extension of the virus emergency to the steering committees of both chambers of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

Later in the day, the government will decide the extension at a meeting of its coronavirus response headquarters, to be followed by a press conference by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is expected to explain the reasons for the extension and measures that would be taken.

