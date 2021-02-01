Japan Calls for Democratic Process in Myanmar

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato called for a democratic process to be taken in Myanmar on Monday, following the detention of the Southeast country's leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi by its military.

"It's important for concerned parties to resolve problems in a peaceful manner through talks based on a democratic process," the top Japanese government spokesman told a press conference.

Kato said the government is working to verify related information including the possibility of a coup by the military. He added that there has been no report so far of a clash on streets in Myanmar.

"We'll do everything to secure the safety" of Japanese expatriates there, Kato stressed.

