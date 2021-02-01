New Coronavirus Cases Falling since Mid-Jan. in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus cases reported daily in Japan has been on a declining trend since mid-January, a health ministry advisory team said Monday.

The group of experts who advise the government in its coronavirus policies disclosed the view a week before the scheduled end of the coronavirus state of emergency over Tokyo and 10 other prefectures.

Based on the date on which symptoms first appeared, the number of coronavirus cases has been on the decline since early January, the team said.

"A decrease in new infections does not immediately lead to a decrease in the strain on the medical system," said group chair Takaji Wakita, director-general of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases. "Well-focused measures should be continued."

On Monday, the group met for the first time since Jan. 13.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]