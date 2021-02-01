3 Lawmakers Offer to Quit LDP over Bar Visit amid Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Three lawmakers of the Liberal Democratic Party on Monday offered to resign from the Japanese ruling party to take responsibility for visiting a hostess bar in Tokyo's upmarket Ginza district late at night last month during the ongoing coronavirus state of emergency.

The three are Jun Matsumoto, former chairman of the National Public Safety Commission, state minister of education Taido Tanose and Takashi Otsuka, deputy head of the LDP's parliamentary affairs committee.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, also president of the party, summoned Tanose to his office and informed him of a decision to sack him from the education ministry post.

The three lawmakers, all members of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, held talks with LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai at the party headquarters the same day. Speaking to reporters later, they admitted visiting the bar together, while refraining from commenting on whether they will quit as lawmakers. Previously, Matsumoto said he had visited the bar alone.

Under the state of emergency, residents of affected areas are asked to avoid nonessential outings after 8 p.m., and bars and restaurants are requested to close early, as part of efforts to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading further.

