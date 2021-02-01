Komeito Member Resigns as Lawmaker, 3 Leave LDP over Hostess Bar Visits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Kiyohiko Toyama of Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the Liberal Democratic Party, resigned as a lawmaker Monday to take the blame for visiting a hostess bar in Tokyo's posh Ginza district during the current novel coronavirus state of emergency.

The resignation of Toyama, 51, approved at a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, in the afternoon.

Also on Monday, three LDP lawmakers left the party to take responsibility for similar acts last month while residents in the capital and prefectures covered by the state of emergency were requested to refrain from going out after 8 p.m. Authorities also call on bars and restaurants to close at that time during the emergency period.

They are Jun Matsumoto, 70, former chairman of the National Public Safety Commission, state minister of education Taido Tanose, 46, and Takashi Otsuka, 56, deputy head of the LDP's parliamentary affairs committee.

Matsumoto dined at an Italian restaurant in Tokyo on Jan. 18, when the ongoing regular parliamentary session was convened, visiting two hostess bars in Ginza later, and leaving the second shortly after 11 p.m. Tanose and Otsuka were with Matsumoto at the restaurant and the second bar.

