Tokyo's Cumulative Coronavirus Cases Top 100,000

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in Tokyo surpassed the 100,000 mark on Monday, according to the metropolitan government.

In the Japanese capital, 393 people were newly confirmed to have the coronavirus on the day, bringing the total to 100,234. The daily figure fell below 500 for the first time since Dec. 28, when 481 new cases were reported in Tokyo.

Of Monday's new cases, 64 were confirmed among people in their 30s, 63 among those in their 40s and 62 among those in their 20s, while 107 cases involved those aged 65 or older, with those aged 80 or older accounting for 62.

Under the metropolitan government's standards, the number of severely ill patients with the coronavirus dropped seven from the previous day to 133.

It took 11 days for the total number of coronavirus cases in Tokyo to exceed 100,000 after topping 90,000 on Jan. 21. The pace of increase appeared to slow somewhat, as the total had risen by around 10,000 every week since the beginning of this year.

