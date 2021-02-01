Japan Lower House Passes Coronavirus Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives on Monday passed a government-proposed bill to revise laws related to the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, approved revisions including the introduction of administrative fines for those refusing to be hospitalized despite coronavirus infections, as well as the creation of a new pre-emergency stage at which tougher prevention measures than normal can be taken.

The bill to revise a number of laws, including the infectious disease prevention law and the special measures law to combat coronavirus and other epidemics, is expected to be enacted Wednesday after deliberations at the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

At Monday's plenary meeting of the Lower House, the legislation was approved by a majority comprising the ruling bloc and some opposition forces including the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the CDP agreed to drop from the revisions the introduction of criminal penalties for refusal of hospitalization and other forms of cooperation with coronavirus measures.

