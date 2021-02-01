Japan Calls for Release of Myanmar Leader Suu Kyi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato on Monday called for the release of Myanmarese leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi, detained by the Southeast Asian country's military in a coup.

"We have grave concerns over deterioration of the democratic process," Kato told a press conference.

"The Japanese government has strongly supported the democratic process in Myanmar," he added. "We oppose moves that run counter to this."

Kato added that he will strongly urge the country's military to revive the democratic political regime.

There have been no reports so far of damage suffered by Japanese expatriates in Myanmar, according to Kato.

