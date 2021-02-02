Britain Applies for TPP Membership

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--The British government on Monday formally applied for membership of the Trans-Pacific Partnership regional free trade agreement.

The decision was announced by British International Trade Secretary Liz Truss in a teleconference with Japanese economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and New Zealand trade minister Damien O'Connor.

Britain became the first country to request negotiations to join the TPP since the pact led by Japan took effect in December 2018 among 11 countries.

Truss underlined the importance of free trade at a time when some countries are making protectionist moves.

The Asia-Pacific region is becoming a center of the global economy, she said, expressing Britain's willingness to join the TPP.

