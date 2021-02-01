Over 1,000 Gather in Tokyo to Protest Myanmar Military Coup

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--More than 1,000 people, including Myanmarese, gathered in front of the United Nations University headquarters building in Tokyo to protest a military coup in Myanmar on Monday.

Participants called for the release of the Southeast Asian country’s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and other political figures detained in the coup.

They held pictures of Suu Kyi and wore hats and T-shirts that were red, the symbol color of her political party, the National League for Democracy.

Hnin Wut Yee, a 26-year-old exchange student who participated in the protests, said she is worried that her country will “go back to the military regime era of the past.

“It is definitely not good for the country,” she said. “That is why we are expressing our feelings here.”

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]