Japan Eyes Vaccinations at Workplaces

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry said Monday it is considering giving coronavirus group vaccinations to citizens aged under 65 at their workplaces to carry out the inoculation program efficiently.

The government plans to start the program late this month, covering medical workers first. Later, elderly people aged 65 or older, those with underlying conditions and other people are slated to get shots, in order.

According to administrative reform minister Taro Kono, in charge of vaccination preparatory work, those elderly people will be given jabs on April 1 at the earliest.

In a related development on Monday, the education ministry called on education boards across the country to cooperate proactively with requests from local governments to administer vaccine doses at school gymnasiums.

To smoothly implement local vaccination programs, school gyms can be used on weekends and holidays and other public facilities on weekdays, the ministry said, adding that gyms at multiple schools should be designated in rotation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]