Japan Decides Bill to Scrap Child Benefits for High-Income Families

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government finalized a bill to scrap child benefits for high-income families at a cabinet meeting Tuesday.

The partial abolition of the benefits would take effect in October 2022 if the bill is enacted by the Diet, the country's parliament.

Currently, monthly benefits of 15,000 yen per child under 3 years old and 10,000 yen per older child before high school are provided in principle to families with annual income less than certain levels, while 5,000 yen per child before high school is given to those with annual income at or above the levels.

The income threshold differs by the number of dependent family members. For instance, a family consisting of a husband who is a corporate employee, a wife who is a full-time homemaker and two children is eligible for the 5,000-yen benefits if the husband's annual income is 9.6 million yen or higher.

The bill calls for the 5,000-yen benefits not to be paid to such families if their husbands' incomes are 12 million yen or higher.

