Japan Govt Adopts Bill to Downsize Elementary School Classes

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government adopted a bill on Tuesday to reduce the maximum number of students per class at public elementary schools to 35 by fiscal 2025 from the current 40.

The bill calls for reducing the class size for the second grade in fiscal 2021, which begins in April, and for a higher grade in each of the following years.

It will be the first time in some 40 years for Japan to downsize public elementary school classes for entire grades. The class size was already reduced to 35 for the first grade in fiscal 2011.

"We'll look after each student carefully to bring out their potentials, as the downsized classes will function collaboratively with the utilization of information and communications technology in education," education minister Koichi Hagiuda told a press conference.

The education ministry had called for reducing the class size for public elementary and junior high schools to 30, in order to strengthen countermeasures against the novel coronavirus and promote education utilizing personal computers.

