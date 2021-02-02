NiziU’s J. Y. Park Places 5th in Ideal Boss Ranking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--J. Y. Park, the producer of the female idol group NiziU, ranked fifth in Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co.'s survey for the ideal male boss among upcoming new graduates in Japan, it was learned Tuesday.

In the annual survey among students who will graduate and start working from this spring, comedian Teruyoshi Uchimura was chosen as the ideal male superior, while television announcer Asami Miura was selected as the top choice as a female boss. Both topped their respective rankings for the fifth straight year, apparently thanks to their friendliness.

Actor Yui Aragaki ranked third in the female ranking on support from male respondents.

Meanwhile, a survey among company workers for the ideal new employee showed Japanese major leaguer Shohei Ohtani and up-and-coming actor Minami Hamabe ranking first in the male and female categories, respectively.

The survey, conducted online in December last year, covered 1,100 students and 880 working members of society around the country.

