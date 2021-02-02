Japan Daily Coronavirus Death Toll Hits Record 119

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed a record 119 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the country saw 2,279 new infection cases. The daily count thus stood 3,000 for the third straight day.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by 38 from Monday to 937, the health ministry said.

