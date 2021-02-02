Japan Decides to Extend Coronavirus Emergency until March 7

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday decided to extend its state of emergency over the novel coronavirus by one month to March 7 for Tokyo and nine other prefectures.

The government will continue to urge restaurants and bars in the 10 prefectures to close early and ask local residents not to go out for nonessential purposes, especially after 8 p.m., as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus crisis.

If the infection situation improves in the 10 prefectures, the government will remove the state of emergency before the March 7 expiration, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Suga reported the government's plan to extend the emergency at a meeting of the steering committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

"We want to put an end to the expansion of infections," he told the committee.

