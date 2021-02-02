Japan May Approve Pfizer Vaccine on Feb. 12

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry plans to hold a meeting of experts on Feb. 12 to decide whether to approve U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc.'s novel coronavirus vaccine, informed sources said Tuesday.

The experts are expected to give the nod to the vaccine, allowing the ministry to initiate the fast-track process for a special approval.

Once approved, medical workers are scheduled to receive the first doses of the vaccine from the middle of this month.

Pfizer filed for approval from the ministry in December and submitted data in late January on additional clinical trials for 160 people conducted in Japan.

The company has concluded a contract with Japan to supply doses for around 72 million people by the end of the year.

