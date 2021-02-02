Suga Aims to Start COVID-19 Vaccinations in Japan in Mid-Feb.
Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday expressed a wish to start COVID-19 vaccinations in Japan in mid-February.
Vaccinations for elderly people are expected to begin in April, Suga told a news conference after the government decided a one-month extension of the coronavirus state of emergency for Tokyo and nine other prefectures until March 7.
