Suga Aims to Start COVID-19 Vaccinations in Japan in Mid-Feb.

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday expressed a wish to start COVID-19 vaccinations in Japan in mid-February.

Vaccinations for elderly people are expected to begin in April, Suga told a news conference after the government decided a one-month extension of the coronavirus state of emergency for Tokyo and nine other prefectures until March 7.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Jiji Press