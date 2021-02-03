Mori Stresses Resolve to Hold Tokyo Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee, on Tuesday stressed his resolve to make sure that the Tokyo Games take place.

"We'll definitely do it regardless of how the novel coronavirus (situation) is," Mori told a meeting at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. "We go beyond the discussion of whether to do it or not and start thinking about how to do it, the 'new' Olympics."

The meeting was also attended by Seiko Hashimoto, minister for the Tokyo Games, and Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita.

"It's the role of the Tokyo Games to show to the world recovery from the Great East Japan Earthquake," Hashimoto said, referring to the quake and tsunami disaster that hit northeastern Japan hard nearly 10 years ago.

She added that the government should allay athletes' concerns about participating in the games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

