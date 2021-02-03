Lawmaker Anri Kawai Seen Resigning over Vote-Buying

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese House of Councillors lawmaker Anri Kawai is considering resigning from the upper chamber of parliament after receiving a guilty verdict over her vote-buying scandal, sources said Tuesday.

Kawai, 47, is expected to submit her resignation to Upper House President Akiko Santo as early as Wednesday.

The chamber is likely to give approval at a plenary meeting if Kawai applies to resign.

Last month, Tokyo District Court sentenced Kawai to 16 months in prison, suspended for five years, for violating the public offices election law over her Upper House campaign in 2019.

The deadline for appealing the verdict is Thursday. Her election to the chamber would be invalidated if the ruling becomes final.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]