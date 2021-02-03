French Judge Indicts Chilean Man over Japanese Woman's Murder

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--A French preliminary court judge on Tuesday indicted a Chilean man charged with murdering his Japanese former girlfriend, who went missing in Besancon, eastern France, in 2016, Agence France-Presse reported.

Etienne Manteaux, a public prosecutor in Besancon, told the media that the judge indicted Nicolas Zepeda Contreras on murder charges.

Zepeda's trial is expected to begin in autumn at the earliest.

In France, in serious crime cases, preliminary court judges, who are given wider authority than prosecutors, conduct investigations and decide whether to indict a suspect.

In January, Manteaux told a press conference that the prosecution made a request to the judge to indict Zepeda. Manteaux said the indictment is a very good news, according to the report.

