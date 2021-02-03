Anri Kawai to Resign as Lawmaker Wed. after Guilty Ruling

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese House of Councillors lawmaker Anri Kawai on Wednesday informed a senior member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party of her intention to resign from the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, after being found guilty of vote-buying.

Kawai, 47, a former LDP member, is expected to submit a letter of her resignation to Upper House President Akiko Santo within the day, informed sources said. The chamber is likely to approve the resignation at its plenary meeting Wednesday night. She left the party in June 2020.

Kawai won her first seat on the Diet in the July 2019 Upper House election, running from the Hiroshima prefectural constituency.

After her resignation, an Upper House by-election in the western prefecture will be held on April 25.

Also scheduled that day are a by-election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, for the No. 2 constituency in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido following the resignation late last year of Takamori Yoshikawa, former agriculture minister, who was indicted without arrest last month over a bribery scandal, and an Upper House by-election in Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, following the death of Yuichiro Hata, former land minister.

